FNC’s new boy group AMPERS&ONE debuts with energetic, youthful single

A new boy band from local cable channel Mnet’s latest audition program, “Boys Planet,” made its debut Wednesday under the name “AMPERS&ONE.”

It is the first boy group from FNC Entertainment, the K-pop label behind FTisland, CNBlue and SF9, in three years, following P1Harmony.

The rookie group consists of seven members — Brian, Kamden, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah and Seungmo. The first three members were contestants on the show who scored high but failed to make the final lineup of the show’s debut group, Zerobaseone.

K-pop boy group AMPERS&ONE is seen in this photo provided by FNC Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“I’ve been running with the dream of making a debut in mind for four years as a trainee. I’m happy to come to debut as AMPERS&ONE with good members,” Jiho said during a media showcase in Seoul to mark the group’s debut.

“After ‘Boys Planet,’ I was motivated to do better. I want to continue to work hard and make a great impression as AMPERS&ONE,” Brian said

Jiho, however, revealed that he had many thoughts about his uncertain future after he did not make the final nine in the show.

“I believed that was my last chance to realize my dream, especially because my mother had advised me during my trainee days to reconsider my aspirations if I failed to achieve my goal by the age of 20,” he said. “So, I’m grateful for the opportunity to join AMPERS&ONE.”

The group released its debut single album, titled after its team name.

The energetic and youthful album, “Ampersand One,” carries three tracks — “On and On,” “Sweet & Sour” and “Sheesh.” The songs tell the story of young adults who are determined to keep pursuing their dreams even when things get tough and who confess their feelings of first love.

The group’s launch has drawn much attention from music fans, who are curious to see if it can follow in the footsteps of rising K-pop rookie Zerobaseone. Debuting in July, Zerobaseone has experienced a rapid transition from a boy group hopeful to a full-blown idol group. It made history by achieving a million-selling debut album and a second consecutive million-seller just four months later.

Asked what could make the group stand out from other rising newbie boy groups such as Riize, Boynextdoor and Zerobaseone, Siyun said the group’s comfortable and friendly charm is what sets it apart.

“I think our songs with lyrics that anyone can relate to will resonate with many fans. I also believe our members who have various cultural backgrounds can bring a variety of colors to our music.”

Closing the showcase, Kamden expressed hope for the team’s winning a rookie award when questioned about the group’s goal.