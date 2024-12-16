FM Cho vows efforts to enhance U.S. outreach under incoming Trump administration

South Korea’s top diplomat said Monday the government plans to work with the private sector to enhance its engagement and communication with the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul made the remark as the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol has raised concerns about advancing the alliance with Washington under the acting leadership of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, given Trump’s style of favoring leader-to-leader diplomacy.

“I think we may need to boost our network and communication with President-elect Trump’s team by leveraging our private-sector connections and resources,” Cho said during a parliamentary session.

Cho said he plans to hold talks with his counterparts of the United States, Japan and China, to stabilize foreign relations with key countries.

“I plan to speak by phone with Secretary Blinken and expect to have a chance to meet him in person,” Cho said. “I am also considering visiting Japan … and talking to (Chinese) Foreign Minister Wang Yi to reaffirm our commitment to close cooperation.”

Cho also unveiled plans to meet the ambassadors of the Group of Seven advanced countries stationed in Seoul and those of the European Union members to share the details of the current situation and discuss cooperation efforts.

He welcomed Trump’s appointment of former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as his envoy for “special missions” on North Korea and other countries, saying it signals Trump’s continued interest in North Korean issues.

“As it will take time for Trump’s policies to take shape, we will refine the road map and plans to ensure that we are fully prepared to proactively engage in discussions (with Trump’s side,)” Cho said.

During the session, opposition lawmakers criticized a presidential office’s statement released to a handful of foreign media, which justified Yoon’s martial law decree as an “inevitable action” and blamed the opposition for “abusing the legislature.”

Cho said the statement, shared by the foreign ministry’s deputy spokesperson, does not represent the ministry’s official stance and pledged to look into the circumstances surrounding its release.