FM Cho extends condolences over deadly vehicle attack at Vancouver festival

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Monday expressed deep condolences over a deadly vehicle attack during a cultural festival in Vancouver over the weekend that left multiple casualties.

“My deepest condolences to those affected by the tragic incident at the Lapu-Lapu festival. We stand in solidarity with the people of Canada and the Filipino Community in Vancouver,” Cho said in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The attack occurred on Saturday (local time) during the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party, a traditional Filipino festival honoring Philippine national hero Datu Lapulapu, who defeated Spanish forces in 1521. Thousands of local residents, many of Filipino descent, were attending the event.

A black sport utility vehicle reportedly drove into the crowd, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more. No South Korean nationals were among the victims, according to authorities.

The driver was arrested at the scene. Local police have ruled out terrorism as a motive and are investigating the case based on reports that the suspect had a history of psychiatric treatment.