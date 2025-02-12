- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Firms in 10 major manufacturing sectors to invest combined 119 tln won in 2025
South Korean companies in 10 key manufacturing sectors, including the semiconductor industry, plan to invest a combined 119 trillion won (US$81.8 billion) this year to foster sustainable growth, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
The figure marks a 4 percent increase from the 114 trillion-won investment made in those sectors last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The sectors include automobile, display, rechargeable battery, steel, biology, petrochemical, shipbuilding, machinery and robotics, and textile.
The semiconductor industry is expected to increase investment in advanced memory business to respond to robust chip demand sparked by the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
The automotive industry plans to expand investment in electric vehicle (EV) transition.
The secondary battery and steel industries, however, will likely decrease their investment due to sluggish demand and oversupply issues.
Detailed plans for the envisioned investments were not disclosed to protect the companies’ trade secrets.
“It is important to make strategic overseas investments amid the intensifying global trade war, but the companies also have to value domestic investment to create jobs and resolve supply chain uncertainties,” Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun said.
Ahn called on the companies to pay particular attention to investment in AI as the fast-evolving technology could bring innovations across various industries.