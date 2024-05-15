Exports rise 16.5 pct during first 10 days of May on strong chip sales

South Korea’s exports rose 16.5 percent on-year in the first 10 days of May on robust global demand for semiconductors, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$16.81 billion in the April 1-10 period, compared with $14.43 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Per-day exports also advanced 16.5 percent on-year to $2.59 billion.

Exports, a key economic growth engine, have been recovering since late last year after a yearlong downturn.

In April, exports expanded 13.8 percent on-year to $56.2 billion, the seventh consecutive monthly gain, on the back of strong demand for semiconductors and vehicles.

Imports fell 6.7 percent on-year to $17.4 billion during the May 1-10 period, resulting in a trade deficit of $600 million.

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan, in this file photo taken April 1, 2024. (Yonhap)

Strong sales of semiconductors led the overall export growth.

Chip exports jumped 52 percent to $3.01 billion during the 10 days of this month.

Semiconductor exports accounted for 17.9 percent of the country’s total exports during the cited period, up 4.2 percentage points from a year earlier amid an industry cycle upturn.

Auto exports went up 8.9 percent to $1.46 billion, and sales of petroleum products jumped 14.1 percent to $1.62 billion.

Sales of steel products climbed 11.5 percent to $1.31 billion, while those of automotive parts shed 2.5 percent to $531 million.

By nation, shipments to China added 9.7 percent to $3.51 billion, and exports to the United States grew 12.5 percent to $2.86 billion.

Exports to the European Union rose 9.1 percent to $1.75 billion, and those to Vietnam soared 30.6 percent to $1.71 billion.

Shipments to Japan increased 11.3 percent to $856 million, and exports to Hong Kong surged 56.7 percent to $616 million, the data showed.

The government expected exports to advance 8.5 percent this year to reach a record high of over $700 billion.