Ex-DP leader Lee keeps strong lead in presidential election poll

Former Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has a strong lead among potential candidates for the June 3 presidential election, a survey showed Friday.

In the poll conducted by Gallup Korea on 1,000 adults from Tuesday to Thursday, Lee garnered 38 percent support, marking his highest rating in Gallup polls this year.

Trailing behind at 7 percent were former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), as well as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who currently serves as the acting president.

Han has not declared his candidacy despite ongoing speculation about his possible bid.

Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon came next with 6 percent, followed by Lee Jun-seok, a lawmaker of the minor opposition New Reform Party, at 2 percent.

Twenty-six percent of the respondents did not show support for a particular candidate.

By party, the DP received 42 percent support, outpacing the PPP at 34 percent.

The survey has a margin of error of plus and minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.