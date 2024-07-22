Enhypen claims No. 2 on Billboard 200 with “Romance: Untold’

- K-pop boy group Enhypen has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with its second studio album, “Romance: Untold,” making it the band’s highest-charting album ever.

Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) that Enhypen came next to rapper Eminem on the chart by collecting 124,000 album-equivalent units in the United States.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units, comprising conventional album sales, streaming and digital sales.

In this file photo, K-pop boy group Enhypen poses for a photo during a media showcase in Seoul on July 11, 2024, for its second full-length album, “Romance: Untold.” The album was released the following day. (Yonhap)

Of the 124,000 units earned, 117,000 came from physical album sales.

“Romance: Untold” represents a shift in Enhypen’s musical direction, moving from its previous dark and powerful concepts to a brighter, more romantic theme.

The album features 10 tracks, led by “XO (Only If You Say Yes),” a romantic pop-genre song expressing a boy’s desire to do anything for his love interest if she agrees. The final track — a multi-language version of the fan song “Highway 1009″ on the album — is available exclusively on the physical album.