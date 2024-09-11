Empire State Building illuminated in color symbolizing Le Sserafim

The Empire State Building, an iconic New York City landmark, was illuminated in a color symbolizing K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

The group participated in a lighting ceremony at the tourist landmark Tuesday (U.S. time) to mark the release of its fourth EP, “Crazy.”

“It’s an honor to illuminate the Empire State Building, a living history of New York and an international symbol, in ‘fearless blue,’” the band was quoted as saying in the ceremony, referring to the official color of the group’s fandom.

“‘Fearless blue’ is a sky blue color that symbolizes the highest temperatures of stars, symbolizing passion, independence, power, hopes and dreams,” it added.

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim attends a lighting ceremony for the Empire State Building on Sept. 10, 2024, in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The event was held in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit foundation founded in the United States to support children with critical illnesses.

The New York City government welcomed the group on its official social media accounts.

After the ceremony, the girl group shared through its agency: “It’s moving to see the Empire State Building bathed in ‘fearless blue.’ It’s even more meaningful that this event can help the campaign for children with critical illnesses. We’re happy to be able to spread a positive influence.”

Released on Aug. 30, “Crazy” debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week. Its title track ranked 76th on the Hot 100 songs chart the same week, becoming the band’s highest-charting song.

The K-pop quintet will perform at the preshow of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in New York on Wednesday.