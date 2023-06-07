Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Dynamite’ tops 1.7 bln YouTube views to become most-watched BTS MV
June 7, 2023
The music video of K-pop superband BTS’ 2020 megahit single “Dynamite” has topped 1.7 billion YouTube views, becoming the most-viewed music video by the boy group, its agency said Tuesday.
The “Dynamite” music video surpassed the threshold on YouTube at 8:37 p.m. on Monday, becoming the first music video by BTS to achieve the feat, BigHit Music said.
“Dynamite” is an upbeat disco pop song carrying a message of hope. It was released in August 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The single topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the first K-pop piece to do so and brought the group its first Grammy nomination.
Including “Dynamite,” BTS has 39 music videos that topped 100 million YouTube views.