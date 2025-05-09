Dodgers’ Kim Hye-seong picks up RBI, 2 hits in win vs. Marlins

Making his third straight start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kim Hye-seong delivered a pair of hits and an RBI.

Kim batted 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI as the Dodgers pounded the Miami Marlins 10-1 at loanDepot park in Miami on Wednesday (local time).

Kim was called up from Triple-A just prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves and came off the bench in his first two games. He then made two straight starts, batting ninth and playing second base, before moving to center field and batting from the No. 8 spot in Wednesday’s victory.

Kim was hitless in his first two trips to the plate against starter Valente Bellozo, grounding out to first in the top of the third inning and then lining out to center field in the top of the fifth inning.

Kim came through in the top seventh against reliever Lake Bachar, driving in the first of the Dodgers’ six runs in that frame.

With the Dodgers up 1-0 and runners at first and second, Kim singled to right field to push the lead to 2-0. Kim alertly took second base on a throw home by right fielder Jesus Sanchez.

Two batters later, the Marlins intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani to load the bases and chose to face Mookie Betts instead. But Betts, too, drew a walk, as the Dodgers grabbed a 3-0 lead and Kim moved to third.

Freddie Freeman then cleared the bases with a triple as Kim scored easily, and Andy Pages plated Freeman with a single to give the Dodgers a 7-0 lead.

The Dodgers then made a series of defensive changes to begin the bottom seventh, and Kim moved from center field to second base for Kike Hernandez, who slid over to first base. James Outman, who’d pinch hit in the top seventh, took over in center field.

At the plate, Kim collected his second hit of the game with a single off reliever Ronny Henriquez in the top of the eighth.

The Dodgers didn’t score that inning but added three runs in the top ninth for their breezy win.

Kim made a throwing error after fielding a grounder off the bat of Ronny Simon, who later scored the Marlins’ only run of the game on a Sanchez sacrifice fly.

Kim was one of four Dodgers with at least two hits. He is batting .417 (5-for-12) with three runs, two RBIs and two steals in five games.

Elsewhere in the National League on Wednesday, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants went 0-for-5 in a 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago. He stepped in with runners in scoring position three times but came up emptyhanded each time.

Lee grounded out against former Korea Baseball Organization pitcher Chris Flexen in the ninth inning.

Lee’s batting average dipped from .312 to .301.