Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. to hold annual talks on OPCON transfer, N. Korea

What Washington terms as the “pacing” challenge from China is also expected to surface at the SCM, John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, has said, as the U.S. has been striving to rally its allies for a broader campaign to counter China’s assertiveness.

It remains uncertain whether the SCM joint statement would touch on China-related sensitive issues, given that the SCM has focused mostly on North Korean military threats since its launch in 1968.

Questions also remain over whether the SCM statement would include the U.S.’ commitment to maintaining the current level of 28,500 American troops in South Korea. Last year’s version did not mention it amid tensions over the prolonged cost-sharing negotiations for the upkeep of the U.S. Forces Korea.

The SCM is also expected to touch on the planned return of parts of the U.S. military garrison in Yongsan, central Seoul, to Korean control to back a mega project to build a national park there, as well as cooperation in strategically crucial security realms of cyberspace and outer space.

The SCM originated in 1968 as the “Annual ROK-U.S. Defense Official Meeting” designed to discuss security matters amid high tensions caused by the North’s seizure of USS Pueblo, a Navy intelligence vessel. ROK stands for South Korea’s official name, Republic of Korea.