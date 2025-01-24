Choi asks economic counselors to expand communication with U.S. officials

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday asked economic counselors at overseas missions to engage more actively with U.S. administration officials and respond proactively to Washington’s new policies.

Choi made the remarks during a meeting with economic counselors, where participants discussed ways to minimize the impact of anticipated changes in U.S. trade policies, including the anticipated adoption of sweeping tariffs.

During the session, Choi also called on the counselors to review the potential impact of key U.S. policies in their host countries and to closely monitor their fiscal policies to effectively address volatility in the global financial market.

The economic counselors also discussed pending agendas at global organizations, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), the finance ministry said.