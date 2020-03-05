Cardinals’ Kim Kwang-hyun shuffled to bullpen for next spring outing

In this file photo from Feb. 26, 2020, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Miami Marlins in a Major League Baseball spring training game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. (Yonhap)

The last-minute change adds another wrinkle to Kim’s week. He was originally scheduled to start Monday against the Minnesota Twins but was scratched because of mild groin soreness. He had a successful bullpen session that day, and the Cardinals had him lined up to start Thursday, only to move him to a relief role.