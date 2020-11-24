Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance

BTS wins Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance

November 24, 2020

South Korea’s K-pop megastar BTS was nominated for the Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance on Tuesday, becoming the first South Korean pop artist to be nominated for the U.S. music award.

The South Korean boy group was nominated for its latest hit single “Dynamite” in a virtual ceremony streamed live.

BTS was one of five nominated in the category, which included “Intentions” by Justin Bieber, featuring Quavo.

“Dynamite” became a music sensation earlier this year when it became the first song by a South Korean artist to debut at top of the Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100.

The song reigned atop the chart for two consecutive weeks before slipping to the No. 2 spot, but again climbed back to the summit after two weeks.

Tuesday’s nomination also makes the septet the first South Korean act to be nominated for all three major U.S. music awards that include the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS has won both the Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

The Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 31.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a concept photo for the latest BTS album "BE." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

