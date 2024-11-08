BTS’ V teams up with Bing Crosby for timeless ‘White Christmas’ duet

V of the K-pop boy group BTS will release a duet with legendary American pop singer Bing Crosby (1903-1977) next month, his agency said Thursday.

The collaboration will be a reimagined rendition of “White Christmas,” one of Crosby’s most beloved songs and a timeless holiday classic, BigHit Music said, describing the project as an “era-bending” partnership between the two artists.

The duet reflects V’s admiration for the late singer, displayed through his 2022 cover of Crosby’s “It’s Been a Long, Long Time,” according to BigHit.

Currently serving in the military, V is scheduled to complete his service and be discharged in June.