BTS’ V teams up with Bing Crosby for timeless ‘White Christmas’ duet
November 8, 2024
V of the K-pop boy group BTS will release a duet with legendary American pop singer Bing Crosby (1903-1977) next month, his agency said Thursday.
The collaboration will be a reimagined rendition of “White Christmas,” one of Crosby’s most beloved songs and a timeless holiday classic, BigHit Music said, describing the project as an “era-bending” partnership between the two artists.
The duet reflects V’s admiration for the late singer, displayed through his 2022 cover of Crosby’s “It’s Been a Long, Long Time,” according to BigHit.
Currently serving in the military, V is scheduled to complete his service and be discharged in June.