BTS ranks No. 3 on Billboard 200 in its second week on the chart
“Map of the Soul: 7,” the new album by K-pop superstars BTS, ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for this week following its No. 1 debut a week earlier, the U.S. music magazine said on Monday.
“BTS’ ‘Map of the Soul: 7′ falls from No. 1 to No. 3 in its second week, earning 84,000 equivalent album units, down 80 percent from its opening week of 422,000,” Billboard said on its website, announcing the result of the albums chart dated March 14.
It is the BTS album’s second week on the Billboard 200 after it landed atop the chart dated March 7.
Including the latest Billboard 200 No. 1, BTS has topped the chart four times in a span of about one year and nine months. Only the Beatles have achieved this feat faster.
The Billboard 200 chart for this week, meanwhile, was topped by Lil Baby’ “My Turn,” which earned 197,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.