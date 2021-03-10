- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’ megahit ‘Dynamite’ gets 900 mln views on YouTube
“Dynamite,” the historic megahit that was the first song by a Korean act to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart, has earned 900 million views on YouTube.
YouTube views for the summer number’s music video surpassed the milestone at 9:56 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the band’s management agency Big Hit Entertainment. The feat comes just 40 days after the music video hit 800 million views on the video platform.
Released in August, the all-English upbeat song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 43 weeks. The seven-piece act earned its career-first Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with the number.
This file photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Feb. 24, 2021, shows BTS on a set for “MTV Unplugged.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
It recently made it to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s Global Digital Single Chart. The chart, in which BTS ranked No. 10 with “Dynamite,” measures the world’s best-selling singles across digital formats like downloads and streams.
“Dynamite,” meanwhile, was included as the last and eighth track in the BTS album “BE” released in November. The album also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s main albums chart.
The song is the seven-piece act’s third music video to break 900 million views. Its most watched music video is “DNA” with 1.2 billion views, followed by “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey, with 1.1 billion views.
BTS is set to perform at the 63rd Grammys Awards this Sunday, along with musicians like Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Billie Eilish. The group is the first Korean nominee to perform at the coveted music awards.