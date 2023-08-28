BTS Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer

BTS member Jungkook’s debut solo single, “Seven,” became the third most-streamed song of the summer on the global streaming platform Spotify, his agency said Saturday.

“Seven” was ranked only behind “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma at No. 1 and Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” on Spotify’s “most-streamed songs of the summer” list, BigHit Music said.

Jungkook achieved the feat in only about 40 days following the release of “Seven” on July 14, while the top two titles were released in March and May, respectively.

“Seven” has stayed atop Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart for six weeks in a row and atop the global platform’s Daily Top Songs Global chart for over 40 days.

Jungkook became the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga, when he released the summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody.