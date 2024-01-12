Don't Miss
BTS’ Jungkook wins People’s Choice Award
February 19, 2024
BTS’ Jungkook has won in the “Male Artist” category of the People’s Choice Awards, according to the organizer Monday, becoming the first Asian artist to do so.
Jungkook, who made a successful solo debut with his first studio album “Golden” in November, is currently serving his military duty, as all able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months.
Meanwhile, K-pop boy band Stray Kids also won in the Group/Duo category.
The People’s Choice Awards have been held since 1975 to recognize excellent artists and entertainers in various fields, including movies, television and music, with the public and fans voting for the winners.