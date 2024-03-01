BTS’ Jungkook tops Billboard’s list of top 100 K-pop artists

BTS vocalist Jungkook has topped Billboard’s ranking of the top 100 K-pop artists.

The U.S. music magazine announced its inaugural Billboard K-Pop Artist 100 list Tuesday (U.S. time) to mark the launch of the Billboard Korea magazine in May and its inaugural issue the following month.

The BTS member was followed by all members of Stray Kids, Fifty Fifty, NewJeans, Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen, Ateez, Emhypen, TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK, Le Sserafim, aespa, NCT 127, NCT Dream, (G)I-dle and ITZY.

BTS’ Jungkook is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“In 2023, Jungkook truly embraced his nickname as BTS’ ‘golden’ star,’” Billboard said in an article featuring the ranking. “His official debut solo single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart but spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Global 200, was the No. 1 Global Song of the Summer and won Top Global K-Pop Song at the Billboard Music Awards.”

Last month, Billboard announced it would be officially launching Billboard Korea in South Korea, starting with the publication of the inaugural issue of Billboard K Vol. 1 in June.

Billboard Korea will open its official website in April and digital platform in May ahead of the publication of the inaugural issue and will launch a large-scale promotion campaign, according to the company.