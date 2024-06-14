BTS’ Jin: I returned home that I longed for so long

Jin, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, returned to the spotlight with a heartfelt reunion with fans Thursday, just a day after completing his mandatory military service.

The meet-and-greet event for 4,000 fans at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in southern Seoul was part of the larger 2024 BTS Festa, an annual festival celebrating the anniversary of the band’s debut.

Riding onto the stage on a bicycle, reminiscent of a scene from the music video for Jin’s debut solo single, “The Astronaut,” the singer opened the event with the song, which was met with thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

BTS member Jin gestures during a meet-and-greet event for fans at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in southern Seoul on June 13, 2024, in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The emotional moment saw Jin, visibly moved, expressing his joy and nervousness about being back.

“I’ve finally returned to the home I longed for so much. It feels like I’m debuting again. I can’t sing well. My face and hands are shaking. It’s chaos,” Jin told the crowd.

This year’s festival also included his hug session for 1,000 fans who won a raffle event, which preceded the “fan meeting” during the day.

Jin’s participation in the in-person events marked a significant moment as he was the first of the BTS members to complete his military service and return to public life.

Acknowledging the challenges of readjusting after military life, Jin asked for patience and understanding from his fans.

“Since I was discharged yesterday, I’m still not well adjusted. So I would be grateful if you could forgive me generously even if I make mistakes or perform poorly,” he said. “It’s so hard. Guys, where are you? I miss you,” he added humorously, in reference to his fellow BTS members.

BTS member Jin sings during a meet-and-greet event for fans at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in southern Seoul on June 13, 2024, in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Hearing that I was coming to the stage, many of you must have been happy. I had a lot to say when meeting ARMY. Being together, receiving your cheers, my heart gradually feels at ease,” he said, referring to the name of the band’s devoted fandom.

During the event, Jin also shared about his time in the military, where he bonded with younger servicemen, whom he jovially asked to call him “Uncle.”

Concluding the “fan meeting” event, Jin once again expressed his gratitude and excitement about being back on stage and reunited with the fans.

“I’ll always stay with you. I’ll be your light, constantly revolving around ARMY,” he said.