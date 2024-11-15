BTS’ Jin hopes to deliver positive energy with ‘Happy’

Jin of K-pop superband BTS hopes to deliver positive energy with his first solo album, “Happy,” released Friday afternoon.

“Happy” features six tracks, including the lead track “Running Wild” and the prerelease song “I’ll Be There.”

“It’s meaningful that I could release an album under my name,” the vocalist said in a question-and-answer session with his agency, BigHit Music.

“Since the album sufficiently reflects my musical tastes, I would be happy if people respond that the songs are good.”

This image provided by BigHit Music on Nov. 15, 2024, shows scenes from the music video for "Running Wild" by BTS' Jin.

In his new album based on a band sound, Jin sings about the journey of finding happiness.

He expresses emotions such as love, excitement and courage, which are elements of happiness, and infuses his music with the desire for listeners to be happy, according to the agency.

“Band sound is especially exciting when heard in a concert venue, so I recommend you to imagine how it would sound in a concert hall if you listen to these songs,” he explained.

BTS' Jin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music.

“Running Wild” is a pop-rock genre piece about the warmth, brightness and passion inspired by love.

Gary Barlow, the lead singer of the famous British pop group Take That, served as a producer.

The music video, released simultaneously with the album, is set against the backdrop of Earth on the brink of destruction. It depicts Jin spending time peacefully with his companion dog amid the chaos engulfing everyone else. According to the agency, the video conveys the message that true happiness lies in having a precious being by your side and love for each other.

“I Will Come To You,” which Jin wrote himself, is a fan-dedicated song.

Jin expressed his longing for fans in the song, based on notes he wrote during his time as a trainee soldier.

“It was an honest record of candid thoughts like ‘Fans are waiting, I should sing, I should perform,’” he said. “While revisiting those emotions, I wrote lyrics about wanting to return to fans as soon as possible.”

BTS' Jin is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music.

Since being discharged from military service in June, the first among the team members, he has been actively engaging with fans.

He participated as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics and hosted his own variety show “Run Seok-jin” on YouTube.

On Nov. 16-17, he will hold a fan showcase at Jangchung Arena in Seoul to celebrate the album release.