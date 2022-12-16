BTS’ J-Hope to perform on ABC’s New Year’s Eve special show

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) — J-Hope of K-pop sensation BTS will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” an annual New Year’s Eve special show by ABC TV, its entertainment agency Big Hit Music said Friday.

He will sing three songs, his solo “= (Equal Sign)” (2022), “Chicken Noodle Soup” (2019) and a holiday remix of BTS’ mega-hit “Butter” (2021), on a stage in New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 31, the agency said on BTS’ official Twitter page.

hide caption

In July, J-Hope dropped his first solo album, “Jack in the Box,” and took the main stage of the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

BTS previously appeared in the famous annual show in 2017 and 2019, and sent New Year’s video greetings in 2020.