BTS’ J-Hope: Good music makes good dancing

J-Hope of K-pop supergroup BTS shared his perspective on music and dance ahead of the release of his new solo album Friday, saying, “Good music makes good dancing.”

“Our movement is linked to music and naturally expressed through the body,” the rapper-dancer said in his handwritten letter unveiled to mark the album. “This is the meaning of dance, the allure of street dance, and the primary message that this album and content aim to convey, he said.

J-Hope of K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music.

He expressed hope that fans would gain a better understanding of him through “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” the special album released at 1 p.m. (Korean time).

The album has six tracks, including “Neuron,” “I Wonder…,” “I Don’t Know,” “On the Street (Solo Version)” and a dance remix version of “What If…,” originally included on J-Hope’s solo album released in 2022, according to the band’s agency, BigHit Music.

"Hope on the Street Vol. 1," a special album from BTS member J-Hope, is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music.

J-Hope participated in writing and composing all the tracks of the album.

“Neuron,” the lead track, was named after a dance crew where J-Hope worked before his debut as BTS. The song, featuring Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko and Yoonmirae, is of an old-school hip-hop from the 2000s, which significantly influenced the artist, according to the agency.

J-Hope portrayed his musical roots, life motivations and expectations for a new beginning in the song.

Scenes from the new documentary "Hope on the Street," provided by BigHit Music

Among other featured artists were J-Hope’s bandmate Jungkook, K-pop girl group Le Sserafim’s Huh Yun-jin, and American producers Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers.

“Lock/Unlock” is a song that talks about the lines that should be observed between people using dance terms, while “I Don’t Know” is a calm, sentimental house genre song.

“I Wonder…,” featuring Jungkook, is an electro-funk fan song that encourages enjoying every moment together.

J-Hope, currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, will be discharged in October.

Speaking of the album in the letter, J-Hope said: “It’s the result of me preparing, perhaps rather hurriedly, while being busy before enlistment, so I was worried a lot. However, it came out after many twists and turns. I prepared quickly in many ways, but there were really many things that change fluidly when it comes to work.”

He added: “Nevertheless, the project came out with the same amount of dedication I put into it. So, I have a lot of affection for it.”