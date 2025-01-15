- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS becomes first K-pop group to reach 2 bln Spotify streams with ‘Dynamite’
K-pop boy group BTS’ 2020 global megahit “Dynamite” has achieved 2 billion streams on global music streaming giant Spotify, the group’s agency, BigHit Music, said Tuesday.
This achievement makes BTS the first K-pop group to reach such a milestone. Among solo artists in the industry, BTS member Jungkook became the first to surpass 2 billion streams with his individual single “Seven.”
An upbeat disco-pop track, “Dynamite” is characterized by its addictive rhythm and cheerful, dynamic choreography.
With the song, the septet became the first K-pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 and earn a Grammy nomination.
The song’s music video surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube last year, marking the first time a BTS video has achieved such a record.