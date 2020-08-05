Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Boy band NU’EST to release second Japanese album in October

Boy band NU’EST to release second Japanese album in October

August 5, 2020

K-pop boy band NU’EST plans to drop its second Japanese album later this year, the group’s management agency said Wednesday.

The five-piece boy band will release “Drive,” a follow-up to their 2015 Japanese studio album “Bridge the World,” on Oct 7, according to Pledis Entertainment.

The new album will be fronted by an original Japanese song of the same title. The lead song, according to Pledis, is a medium-tempo number with a “mature atmosphere.”

The album will also carry several hits that were previously released in South Korea, including “Call Me Back,” “Love Me” and “I’m In Trouble,” Pledis said.

Having debuted in 2012 with the single “Face,” the five-piece boy band has put out one studio album and eight EPs in South Korea, with the most recent EP being “The Nocturne,” released in May.

A file publicity photo of K-pop group NU'EST provided by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A file publicity photo of K-pop group NU’EST provided by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes