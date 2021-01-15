Blockbusters seek to hit screens this year after COVID-19 delays

In the new year, movie theaters are expected to teem with fresh releases of star-studded blockbusters and long-awaited homegrown films put on hold due to the protracted novel coronavirus pandemic last year.

Starring two Korean heartthrobs, Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum, the sci-fi action film “Seobok” is on the top of the 2020 list of projects that failed to be released due to COVID-19.

It is about a former agent who is suffering a terminal illness and assigned to take care of the first human clone, Seobok, who possesses the secret to eternal life.

The musical film “Hero” about Korean independence activist An Jung-geun is also one of the 2020-made films that is waiting for its release in 2021. It is Korea’s first musical film in more than a decade and director Yoon Je-kyoon’s big screen return after the smash-hit drama “Ode to My Father” (2014).