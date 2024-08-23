Don't Miss
BLACKPINK’s ‘Whistle’ racks up 900 mln views on YouTube
August 23, 2024
The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s debut single “Whistle” has topped 900 million views on YouTube.
The music video, released in August 2016, hit the milestone at about 2 p.m., the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, said.
“Whistle” is one of the double lead tracks for the quartet’s debut single “Square One.” The song topped iTunes’ charts in 14 countries and regions around the world, and major domestic music charts upon its release.
With the milestone, BLACKPINK now has 10 videos with more than 900 million YouTube views.
BLACKPINK is the most-followed musical act on YouTube with over 94.6 million subscribers on the global video sharing service.