Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ MV tops 600 mln views
March 22, 2024
BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ MV tops 600 mln views
This image, provided by YG Entertainment on March 21, 2024, shows a poster marking BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” music video surpassing 600 million YouTube views since its release on Sept. 16, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
(END)