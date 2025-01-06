BLACKPINK’s Rose rebounds to No. 2 on British Official chart with ‘APT.’

“APT.,” the latest single from BLACKPINK member Rose, has climbed back to No. 2 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, matching its previous peak.

According to the chart unveiled Friday (British time), “APT.” jumped 26 places to second position in its 11th week on the chart.

American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” topped the chart.

After debuting at No. 4 in late October, “APT.” rose to No. 2 the following week. It then held the No. 3 spot for five consecutive weeks before falling to No. 4, No. 5 and then No. 28. The song rebounded to No. 2 with the start of the new year.

“APT.,” featuring global pop icon Bruno Mars, is a prerelease from “rosie,” Rose’s first solo full-length album, which was released Dec. 6.

The upbeat pop-punk track, inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the “apartment game,” has gained international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word “apartment,” pronounced as “apateu,” a Korean abbreviation of the word.