BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ surpasses 900 mln YouTube views

The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” topped 900 million views on YouTube on Friday, the group’s agency said.

“Pink Venom” is the prereleased track off the quartet’s second full-length album, “Born Pink,” released in 2022.

YG Entertainment said the song’s music video hit the milestone on the video sharing site at about 3 a.m. Friday to become the band’s 11th video with over 900 million views. It took about 26 months for the video to pass the threshold.

“Pink Venom” is a hip-hop genre song that combines intense beats and sound from a traditional Korean instrument.

The group set a world record for female artists when the video collected 90.4 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours following its release. The video also made BLACKPINK become the fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 100 million views, achieving this in 29 hours and 35 minutes after its release. It later exceeded 200 million views in 7 1/2 days.

The song reached No. 22 both on the Hot 100 main songs chart of the U.S. Billboard and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.

BLACKPINK also holds the record for the largest number of YouTube subscribers among pop artists in the world, with over 94.9 million, and boasts 47 videos with more than 100 million views.