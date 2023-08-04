BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ surpasses 700 mln YouTube views

The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” topped 700 million views on YouTube on Friday, the group’s agency said.

“Pink Venom” is the prereleased track off the quartet’s second full-length album, “Born Pink,” released Sept. 16 last year.

YG Entertainment said the song’s music video surpassed 700 million views on the video sharing site at 12:41 p.m., about 350 days after it was uploaded on Aug. 19.

This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” music video surpassing 700 million views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The group set a world record for female artists when the video collected 90.4 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours following its release. Also with the video, BLACKPINK became the fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. The video reached the 100-million mark 29 hours and 35 minutes after its release.

“Pink Venom” is a hip-hop genre song that combines intense beats and sound from a traditional Korean instrument. It has reached No. 22 both on the Hot 100 main songs chart of the U.S. Billboard and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.