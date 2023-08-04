- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ surpasses 700 mln YouTube views
The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” topped 700 million views on YouTube on Friday, the group’s agency said.
“Pink Venom” is the prereleased track off the quartet’s second full-length album, “Born Pink,” released Sept. 16 last year.
YG Entertainment said the song’s music video surpassed 700 million views on the video sharing site at 12:41 p.m., about 350 days after it was uploaded on Aug. 19.
The group set a world record for female artists when the video collected 90.4 million YouTube views in the first 24 hours following its release. Also with the video, BLACKPINK became the fastest K-pop girl group to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. The video reached the 100-million mark 29 hours and 35 minutes after its release.
“Pink Venom” is a hip-hop genre song that combines intense beats and sound from a traditional Korean instrument. It has reached No. 22 both on the Hot 100 main songs chart of the U.S. Billboard and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.