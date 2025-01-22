- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BLACKPINK’s Jennie to drop 1st studio album in March
Jennie, a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will release her first full-length album as a solo artist, her agency said Wednesday.
The album, titled “Ruby,” is set to be released on March 7, according to OA Entertainment.
“Ruby” will feature 15 songs spanning a variety of genres, including her hit single, “Mantra,” released in October last year.
Several tracks were created in collaboration with global pop stars, such as Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino and Doechii, the agency said.
“Mantra” made an impressive run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, remaining on the chart for two consecutive weeks and topping iTunes’ Top Songs charts of 47 countries and regions, including the United States.
Jennie is also scheduled to perform as a solo artist at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 13 and 20.