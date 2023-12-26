Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BLACKPINK’s Jennie set up label for solo projects
December 26, 2023
Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has established a label for her solo activities, the artist said on her Instagram on Sunday.
“I will try to stand on my own this year by setting up the company OA (ODD ATELIER),” she said in a post, asking for fans’ continued support for her solo activities, as well as those of BLACKPINK.
She is said to have set up the label last month with her mother.
Earlier this month, the four members of the act renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities.