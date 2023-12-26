BLACKPINK’s Jennie set up label for solo projects

Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has established a label for her solo activities, the artist said on her Instagram on Sunday.

“I will try to stand on my own this year by setting up the company OA (ODD ATELIER),” she said in a post, asking for fans’ continued support for her solo activities, as well as those of BLACKPINK.

She is said to have set up the label last month with her mother.

Earlier this month, the four members of the act renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities.