BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ tops 500 mln YouTube views at record speed

An image of “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK, provided by YG Entertainment on Sept. 8, 2020 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The girl group’s latest single, “Ice Cream,” also topped 200 million YouTube views earlier in the morning, slightly more than 10 days after it was dropped. It became the second-fastest K-pop video to reach the 200 million threshold after “How You Like That,” which achieved the milestone in just seven days after its release.