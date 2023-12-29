BLACKPINK to not extend individual contracts with YG

All four members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will not extend their individual contracts with YG Entertainment in order to pursue solo projects, the agency said Friday, adding that the group contracts between BLACKPINK and YG remain intact.

“We have agreed not to extend our contracts regarding individual activities (with BLACKPINK members),” it said.

“We will continue to give BLACKPINK our full support and sincerely cheer for their individual activities,” it added.

On Sunday, Jennie said she had established a label for her solo activities.

She said she was “excited about what’s to come as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA” and asked for fans’ continued support for her new start and for BLACKPINK.

Earlier this month, the four members renewed their group contracts with YG.