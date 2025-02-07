BLACKPINK to launch new world tour this year

Popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will embark on a new world tour this year, its agency, YG Entertainment, announced Thursday.

The agency made the announcement on its official blog, accompanied by a teaser video for the upcoming tour.

It will be the group’s first world tour in one year and five months since the 2022-2023 “Born Pink” tour.

The agency did not provide details about the event, including its dates and itinerary.

The previous tour drew about 1.8 million fans across 34 cities worldwide, making it the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group.