BLACKPINK Rose’s ‘APT.’ hits No. 4 on British singles chart

“APT.,” a new song released by BLACKPINK’s Rose in collaboration with global superstar Bruno Mars, ranked No. 4 on Britain’s Official Singles Chart this week, hitting the highest-ever spot by a K-pop female musician.

The song, a prerelease track for Rose’s upcoming solo album, claimed the fourth spot, following “Taste” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Sailor Song” by Gigi Perez, and “Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, according to the chart released Friday (local time).

“APT.” is the first song by a female K-pop artist to hit the fourth-highest spot on the chart that reflects Britain’s biggest songs of the week.

Previously, “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” a song by Korean DJ and music producer Peggy Gou, released last year, hit No. 5 on the chart.

“Rosie,” the BLACKPINK member’s first solo album, is set to hit the market Dec. 6. The album will contain 12 songs, including “APT.”

“APT.” is expected to enter the U.S. Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100, to be released next week.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jimin’s latest single, “Who,” stayed on the Official Singles Chart for the 14th consecutive week, claiming the 48th spot.