BLACKPINK likely to renew contract for group activities with YG: sources

Renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is likely to extend its group activities with YG Entertainment.

The group’s four members are in the final stages of negotiating to renew their contracts with the agency for group activities, according to music industry sources Monday.

However, whether the members would renew their individual management contracts with the agency remains uncertain.

“Nothing has been decided,” YG said, adding that it is “still negotiating” the matter, reiterating its earlier position announced in a regulatory filing Tuesday. The company has said it will announce the results when any deal is reached.

As BLACKPINK accounts for a significant portion of YG’s sales, much attention is focused on whether the four members will renew their exclusive contracts with the agency.

Rose, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie debuted as BLACKPINK in 2016 and their seven-year contracts with YG expired in August. However, a decision on the renewal of the contracts has yet to be made.

Local media outlets have reported the agency would likely find it difficult to renew the contracts given BLACKPINK’s current status as the world’s biggest girl group.

Following rumors that only Rose would remain with YG, while the other members would leave, the company’s stock prices plummeted by 13 percent at one point.