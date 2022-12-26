- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BIGBANG’s Taeyang signs with YG-affiliated label
Taeyang of boy group BIGBANG has signed a management contract with The Black Label headed by K-pop producer Teddy, his former agency said Monday.
“BIGBANG’s Taeyang came to work as an artist of The Black Label affiliated with YG Entertainment,” YG said in a press release.
Founded by Teddy, who was the main producer of YG, in 2016, The Black Label is now home to Zion. T, Jeon Somi and R.Tee.
A file photo of Taeyang, a member of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
“We’re truly happy to announce Taeyang’s new start,” YG said. “There is no change in his status as YG family and a member of BIGBANG. Since we know many people are waiting for the group’s activities, we’ll make efforts for this together.”
The group debuted as a five-member group in 2006 and has since released a number of hit songs, such as “Lies,” “Last Farewell,” “Fantastic Baby” and “Bang Bang Bang,” standing at the forefront of an Asia-wide boom of Korean pop music.
After the departure of member Seungri, the group returned as a quartet with a new single, “Still Life,” in April after four years of hiatus mainly caused by members’ military enlistments.