BIGBANG to make a comeback in spring after four years

A photo of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, provided by YG Entertainment (Yonhap)

Seungri, who has not completed his service, was expelled from the band and YG Entertainment after a nightclub associated with him came under investigation over drug use and sexual abuse. He is currently serving his term in a military prison after being sentenced to a three-year prison term on nine charges, including prostitution mediation and overseas gambling, in August last year.