BIFF wraps up with record audience turnout

The Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) concludes its 10-day run later in the day, setting a new record for audience turnout, the organizing committee said Friday.

Asia’s biggest annual film festival, which kicked off last Wednesday, featured 224 movies from 63 nations and attracted over 145,000 moviegoers to the port city of Busan.

“Despite challenges, including a state budget cut, we achieved the highest seat occupancy rate in the festival’s history,” Park Do-sin, co-deputy director of BIFF, said at a press conference wrapping up the event.

“I apologize for the inconvenience caused by the online ticketing system issues,” he added, noting the committee will work to improve the booking system after its temporary shutdown.

He highlighted the festival’s strong engagement with audiences through various programs where global filmmakers, including Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Portuguese film director Miguel Gomes, interacted with local cinema enthusiasts.

Both critically acclaimed directors were honored at BIFF through special sections showcasing their unique cinematic visions.

Officials at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) attend a press event, wrapping up its 10-day run, in Busan on Oct. 11, 2024. (Yonhap)

The New Currents Award, which recognizes works by emerging Asian directors, was awarded to “The Land of Morning Calm” by Park Ri-woong and “MA – Cry of Silence” by The Maw Naing.

The Kim Jiseok Award was presented to Rima Das’ “Village Rockstars 2″ and Tom Lin Shu-Yu’s “Yen and Ai-LEE.” The award was established in memory of the late Kim Ji-seok, a former BIFF programmer.

Meanwhile, director Frankie Sin’s “Another Home” and “Work and Days” by Park Min-soo and Ahn Kearn-hyung won the BIFF Mecenat Award, which is given to the best documentary features.

The Sonje Award, recognizing the best short films in the Wide Angle section, was awarded to Song Ji-seo’s “Yurim” and “A Garden in Winter” by Eleonore Mahmoudian and Matsui Hiroshi.

The festival will conclude with the screening of Singaporean filmmaker Eric Khoo’s latest work “Spirit World” as its closing film later in the day.

The organizers said BIFF will return next year, opening on Sept. 17 for another 10-day run.