Biden, Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries, set up likely Nov. rematch

U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, scored resounding victories in their respective parties’ presidential nominating contests across the country Tuesday, setting up an all-but-certain rematch between them in November.

With over a third of all delegates at stake for both the Democratic and Republican parties, Super Tuesday contests drew keen attention in South Korea as well, because who wins in the general election could affect the two countries’ partnerships for security, trade and other areas.

Biden notched wins in more than a dozen states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts and Vermont, on the biggest day of the 2024 primary cycle, according to projections by the Associated Press and other outlets. He also won Iowa, which held its contest earlier but released the results Tuesday.

Trump coasted to victories in at least 11 states, including North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Tennessee and Virginia.

Their sweep of those statewide contests has been highly anticipated as they have remained their parties’ overwhelming front-runners. Biden has faced only token opposition, while Trump has former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as his long-shot rival.

Tuesday’s outcomes dealt another blow to Haley, heaping more pressure on her to drop out in the name of party unity.

Political watchers said that the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses would effectively kick off an eight-month competition between Biden and Trump, though the two parties would officially announce their ultimate standard-bearers this summer.

In a statement on Tuesday’s primaries, Biden reiterated his campaign description of Trump as a danger to democracy, according to reports.

“Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division and darkness that defined his term in office?” he asked.

Biden also claimed that Trump is “driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people.”

Trump called Super Tuesday an “amazing” day, while taking a jab at Biden over his handling of state affairs.

“(Biden) is the worst president in the history of our country. There has never been anything like what’s happening to our country,” he told a cheering crowd.

The Democratic Party had 1,420 of its total 3,934 delegates up for grabs Tuesday, while a candidate must win 1,968 delegates to officially clinch the nomination.

The GOP had 865 of the total 2,429 delegates at stake on the day, with a candidate required to win 1,215 delegates to become the party’s flag-bearer.

On the high-stakes day, the Democratic Party held primaries in 14 states, including California, and a caucus in the territory of American Samoa, while the Republican Party conducted primaries in 13 states and caucuses in Alaska and Utah.

Bracing for a likely showdown with Trump, Biden is seeking to use Thursday’s State of the Union address to boost his appeal despite nagging questions over his age, relatively low popularity and handling of the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

Prior to Super Tuesday, Trump already shifted his campaign focus to Biden.

“He’s destroying our country, and we are going to say, ‘Joe, you’re fired. Get out,’” Trump said after a win in South Carolina, the home state of Haley, last month.

On Monday, the Supreme Court rejected states’ efforts to exclude Trump from primary ballots for his alleged role in connection with the 2021 Capitol attack — a victory that cleared a key hurdle for the former president’s reelection bid.

But Trump still faces multiple legal challenges and lingering voter reservations that were highlighted most notably by support for Haley among moderate and independent voters.

In Virginia where Democratic and Republican primaries were underway, Yonhap News Agency met with several eligible voters who shared their views in an apparent reflection of the underlying public sentiment for Biden and Trump. They requested anonymity.

One voter said she would not cast her ballot as she expressed dismay over the high death toll from the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

“I am not voting because of what’s happening right now. There’s a whole genocide that’s happening right now between Israel and the Palestinians, and nothing’s been done,” she said.

Another voter voiced concerns about Biden’s age, but said he would be voting for “the lesser of the two evils.”

“I feel that our economy is better, I feel that my life is better. And I feel that the rule of law is more respected under Biden,” he said.

The other voter stressed the importance of “morality,” though he said if Trump becomes the final Republican nominee, he would most likely vote for the former president.

“I don’t want anyone in the presidency who’s going to act as if morality doesn’t matter,” he said, describing himself as a supporter for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who left the race in January and endorsed Trump.

The Republican and Democratic parties will hold their conventions in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July and in Chicago, Illinois, in August, respectively, where they will formally confirm their ultimate nominees.