Babymonster drops summery single ‘Forever’
K-pop rookie Babymonster released its new digital single “Forever” on Monday, the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, said.
“Forever” is a summery song of the label’s own style that blends changing beats with a hip-hop atmosphere and the members’ refreshing voices. The addictive chorus is enhanced with rap elements.
“While the group has previously showcased sporty charm and intense charisma under the broad framework of hip-hop, this time it has returned with a refreshing sound that incorporates YG’s signature style,” YG Entertainment said.
The music video for the song, which was released simultaneously with the single, at 12 a.m. became the second most-viewed YouTube video ever within 24 hours of its release. It garnered over 5 million views in less than eight hours after its release.
In China, the video topped the music video chart on QQ Music, the country’s largest music streaming service.
The seven-piece girl group is currently on a tour of six major cities around the world for meet-and-greet sessions for its international fans.