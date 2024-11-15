Ateez challenges itself to new music style with ‘Golden Hour: Part. 2′

K-pop boy group Ateez said Thursday it explored a new musical style with its upcoming release, “Golden Hour: Part. 2,” aiming to challenge the stereotype that they only produce powerful and intense music.

During a press event held a day before the album’s release, the eight-member group showcased a more relaxed and groovy sound with hip-hop undertones and strings, departing from its trademark “fiery” style.

“This album will break the stereotype that we only focus on intense music,” Hongjoong, the group’s leader, said during the event held at a hotel in southern Seoul.

“Throughout our six-year career, it’s been challenging to shake the perception that we’re a group that does only intense music. I’m satisfied that we could craft this new style while staying true to our identity.”

The EP is the second part of the “Golden Hour” album series aimed to capture radiant and shining moments in one’s life.

While the first part released in May depicted a driven pursuit of goals, the narrative of the second part focuses on self-love, according to the band.

The album’s lead track, “Ice On My Teeth,” is built on a hip-hop beat, incorporating string instruments to create a distinctive rhythm.

“The track reflects the idea of a ‘diamond embedded in your teeth,’” Seonghwa, another member of the group, said, elaborating on the track’s metaphor. “It represents personal value, which is hidden but revealed only when you smile.”

The six-track album also features songs like “Deep Dive,” “Scene 1: Value,” “Man on Fire,” “Selfish Waltz” and “Enough.”

Reflecting on the album’s theme of personal worth, Hongjoong shared, “This year, we achieved many of the stages we had once dreamed of. It made us think: have we truly acknowledged and shown our own worth? Expressing our value is a way to honor those who love us. We approached this theme with Ateez’s signature wit.”

He expressed confidence in the album’s unique direction.

“With this album, we aimed to show both what we’re good at and what we can do differently,” Hongjoong said. “The love and support for ‘Golden Hour: Part. 1′ gave us the confidence to pursue something new in this release.”

For Hongjoong and his bandmates, the ongoing evolution of Ateez has become their defining characteristic.

“We often wonder how Ateez can stand out,” he said. “We find value in constantly challenging ourselves. Hearing things like, ‘This is different from the last one,’ or ‘Only Ateez could pull this off,’ is what we value. We wanted to bring that to this album as well.”

Ateez achieved remarkable feats last December with its second full-length album, “The World Ep. Fin: Will.” The album soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart and No. 2 on the British Official Albums Chart Top 100. The 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part. 1″ reached the second place on the Billboard 200 and fourth on the British chart.

The group shared it does not feel burdened by its past achievements on music charts.

“While it would be nice to achieve good results, none of the members are overly concerned about the rankings. We believe that our fans love seeing us perform without regrets more than any particular outcome,” Seonghwa said.

Yeosang expressed satisfaction with the upcoming album’s diversity but hinted at the group’s ongoing ambitions.

“I’m happy that this album shows a different side of Ateez, but I still feel a bit thirsty. There’s more we want to achieve,” he said.

With its seventh anniversary approaching next year, and the band’s contract renewal on the horizon, the group is already thinking about its future.

“We’re discussing things from many angles with the members. All I can say is that Ateez still has a lot more to show,” Hongjoong said. “We want to keep bringing new things to you for a long time.”