Arrest warrants issued for 56 courthouse riot suspects

Fifty-six people were put under arrest Wednesday on charges of being involved in violence in and around the Seoul Western District Court last weekend during their protests against the formal arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol, police said.

Police requested arrest warrants for 58 riot suspects Tuesday and the court approved formal arrests for 56 of them, citing the risk of flight.

They are accused of breaking into the courthouse complex early Sunday morning, committing vandalism inside the court, blocking a car carrying prosecutors and investigators in charge of Yoon’s case, climbing over the walls of the courthouse or assaulting police officers on duty.

On Monday, the court issued arrest warrants for two people on charges of attacking police officers during a pro-Yoon rally Saturday.

The police have so far apprehended 90 people in connection with violent disorder at the Seoul Western District Court and the Constitutional Court between Saturday and Sunday and requested arrest warrants for 66 of them. Then the prosecution sought arrest warrants for 63 suspects and the court issued warrants for everyone except five.

Earlier, the police formed a special investigation team to probe the incident and determine further actions against those involved. They said they would deal “sternly” with those who broke the law.