Apink to drop new EP in April

Girl group Apink will return to the music scene in April with a new EP, the group’s agency IST Entertainment said Wednesday.

The EP, whose name and date of release has yet to be known, will be the group’s first release since “Horn,” the special album to mark its 10th anniversary, in February last year.

Since its debut in April 2011 with the EP “Seven Springs of Apink,” the K-pop group has released hit songs, including “Mr. Chu,” “NoNoNo,” “LUV” and “Dumhdurum.” It currently consists of five members — Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung.