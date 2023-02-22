Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Apink to drop new EP in April
February 22, 2023
Girl group Apink will return to the music scene in April with a new EP, the group’s agency IST Entertainment said Wednesday.
The EP, whose name and date of release has yet to be known, will be the group’s first release since “Horn,” the special album to mark its 10th anniversary, in February last year.
Since its debut in April 2011 with the EP “Seven Springs of Apink,” the K-pop group has released hit songs, including “Mr. Chu,” “NoNoNo,” “LUV” and “Dumhdurum.” It currently consists of five members — Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung.