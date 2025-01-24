AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk in relationship with actor Ha Ji-soo: sources

Lee Chan-hyuk, the brother of K-pop’s famous sibling duo AKMU, is dating actress Ha Ji-soo, who is one year older than him, industry sources said Thursday.

They said the two worked together on the filming of the music video for the lead track off his project album “Umbrella” in 2023 and have since developed a romantic relationship.

YG Entertainment, Lee’s agency, however, said it cannot confirm details related to the artist’s private life.

Lee won the 2012-2013 SBS audition program “K-pop Star” Season 2 as a duo with his younger sister Lee Su-hyun and officially debuted in 2014.

AKMU has since released numerous hit songs, such as “200%,” “How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love,” “Last Goodbye” and “Love Lee,” with Lee Chan-hyuk gaining recognition as a singer-songwriter by personally writing and composing these hits.

Lee also debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first album, “Error,” receiving critical acclaim.

Ha Ji-soo has appeared in music videos for Andnew’s “Wendy” and Rothy’s “Diamond.”