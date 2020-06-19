Air Force calls for total preparedness amid tensions with N. Korea

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Won In-choul (top, L) and other senior officers salute the Korean flag ahead of the senior commanders’ meeting held in Seoul on June 19, 2020, in this photo provided by the Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea’s armed forces have been placed on alert as inter-Korean tensions have reached high levels after North Korea threatened to thwart all joint projects and launch military action against what it called an enemy, citing the South’s failure to stop defectors from launching leaflets criticizing its leader.