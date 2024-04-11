Aespa to kick off world tour in June

Girl group aespa will kick off its second world tour in Seoul in June, the group’s agency, SM Entertainment, said Thursday.

The “SYNK: Parallel Line” tour will begin with two gigs at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul on June 29-30 and continue to 13 other cities — the five Japanese cities of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Saitama, Osaka and Tokyo, as well as Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Sydney and Melbourne — until September.

The K-pop quartet has added two concerts at Tokyo Dome on Aug. 17-18 to the original schedule due to the high demand for tickets for its Japanese shows, according to the agency.

It added that the group is also preparing for a return to the local music scene next month.